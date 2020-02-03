E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Photograph of the Sailmakers escalator comes second in an international competition

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 February 2020

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: DEREK ADAMS

Colin Jones (left) presents Derek Adams with the 2nd Place Architectural Photographer of the Year 2019 Picture: DEREK ADAMS

A photographer has spoken about how a security guard at an Ipswich shopping centre almost stopped him capturing a picture which saw him nominated for the Architectural Photographer of the Year award.

This picture of the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich came second in an international photography competition Picture: DEREK ADAMSThis picture of the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich came second in an international photography competition Picture: DEREK ADAMS

Derek Adams, 62, from Stansfield near Bury St Edmunds, was on a photography job in Ipswich last year when he decided to walk back to his car via the Sailmakers shopping centre.

Mr Adams said: "The escalator and its decorative lighting caught my eye but I almost didn't get the photo at all as seconds after pressing the shutter I was approached by a security guard.

"He came up and asked me what I was doing and I said I was taking a picture of the escalator because it 'looked nice'.

"Then the security guard said they had been watching me on CCTV and kindly asked me to stop taking pictures because for all they knew I could be a terrorist - thank goodness he didn't get me to delete the pictures."

The fortunate decision by the security guard meant that the photograph of the escalator was entered into the Architectural Photographer of the Year Award for 2019.

At the end of January, Mr Adams said he was honoured to receive second place in his category - which was announced in front of 500 photographers from around the world.

Mr Adams who has been a photographer for 40 years has won numerous awards for his work and is still as passionate about photography as ever.

The picture of Sailmakers in Ipswich has been seen by photographers from around the world Picture: SU ANDERSONThe picture of Sailmakers in Ipswich has been seen by photographers from around the world Picture: SU ANDERSON

He said: " Taking photographs is something I have always done - I got my first camera aged seven and I loved it.

"Being a photographer is a great job, I have never really worked a day in my life because I enjoy it so much."

You can find out more about Derek Adams photography, here on his website.

Read more: Striking dragonfly image wins wildlife photo award



