Crown court date for Kearon Braybrook to answer nine Ipswich burglary charges

Kearon Braybrook will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of nine Ipswich burglaries will answer charges before a judge next month.

Kearon Braybrook appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and entered no plea to six counts of domestic burglary.

The 32-year-old was told domestic burglary was triable only on indictment and must be dealt with at crown court.

Braybrook is alleged to have carried out burglaries in Almondhayes, Littles Crescent, Ashley Street, Lupin Road, Belstead Road and Belstead Avenue. He is also accused of non-domestic burglary at St Margaret’s primary school and Bishop & Sons organ builders, and of stealing a money tin and a carrier bag containing miscellaneous items at St Margaret’s Church Centre, in Bolton Lane.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between September 21 and October 23.

Braybrook was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.