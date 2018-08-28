Exclusive

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One of Ipswich’s most prominent buildings has a new owner, and we can exclusively reveal their identity today.

Until mid 2018, the site housed a Bupa care home Picture: ARCHANT Until mid 2018, the site housed a Bupa care home Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School has bought Anglesea Heights, in Anglesea Road, which has stood empty for several months.

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “We are very excited to have completed the purchase of Anglesea Heights, which is a long term investment for Ipswich School.

“It is part of our strategy to secure nearby land, should it become available, for our long term future.

He added: “We recognise that Anglesea Heights, particularly the iconic centerpiece at the top of Berners Street, is a very important part of the town’s heritage, along with the other Ipswich School buildings in the area.

Anglesea Heights from the air in June 1992. The original Victorian hospital building is left of centre. Ivry Street is on the left. Anglesea Road runs from the bottom of the picture to the junction with Henley Road Picture: OWEN HINES Anglesea Heights from the air in June 1992. The original Victorian hospital building is left of centre. Ivry Street is on the left. Anglesea Road runs from the bottom of the picture to the junction with Henley Road Picture: OWEN HINES

“We are sure that it will prove a long term asset with a great benefit for the future of the school, and indeed the town.”

Mystery had surrounded the future of the historic building, which housed a Bupa care home until the beginning of last year.

The facility closed over a “lack of local demand”, with only 40 people living there despite a capacity for 120.

A planning application went in to clean up the site in late 2018.

A new accident and emergency department opened at Anglesea Road, Ipswich hospital, in 1967. This was the entrance in Ivry Street Picture: IVAN SMITH A new accident and emergency department opened at Anglesea Road, Ipswich hospital, in 1967. This was the entrance in Ivry Street Picture: IVAN SMITH

In December, it emerged the building had been sold but the sellers remained tight-lipped about who had bought it.

Michelle Smith, acquisitions director for Bupa, said: “I’m delighted that the site has been acquired by Ipswich School, meaning it will continue its long history of serving the local community.”

Ewan Dodds, CEO of Whybrow added: “We have been delighted to act for Ipswich School in the negotiations of this landmark building on the town’s skyline for Bupa against strong competition.

The entrance to Anglesea Road Hospital in the 1960s. The original two storey building, with its four columns, had a floor added in 1869. This photograph was taken from Berners Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED ARCHIVE The entrance to Anglesea Road Hospital in the 1960s. The original two storey building, with its four columns, had a floor added in 1869. This photograph was taken from Berners Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED ARCHIVE

“We are sure the addition of this extensive site and further buildings immediately adjacent to the school and prep building will prove an excellent investment for Ipswich School, and will help them to build their educational offering in future years.

There was a lot of interest in the complex and viewings of the building were well attended, Mr Dodds said.

Mr Weaver said no firm plans have been drawn up yet, but it is hoped that it will allow for further expansion at the school.

Berners Street, Ipswich, in January 1966, when parking was allowed on both sides of the street. The Anglesea Road wing of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Hospital is in the background Picture: DAVID KINDRED Berners Street, Ipswich, in January 1966, when parking was allowed on both sides of the street. The Anglesea Road wing of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Hospital is in the background Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The changing face of Anglesea Heights

The historic site has featured on Ipswich’s skyline for several decades.

It was once home to Anglesea Road Hospital, which opened in August 1836 with 50 beds, after £2,500 was raised by the public.

A third storey was added to it in 1869, and a children’s wing erected in 1875, as a memorial to former Ipswich MP John Cobbold.

This picture, taken in the 1960s, shows Ipswich Hospital when it was at Anglesea Road. It features the layout of the entrance, near the junction with Berners Street Picture: IVAN SMITH This picture, taken in the 1960s, shows Ipswich Hospital when it was at Anglesea Road. It features the layout of the entrance, near the junction with Berners Street Picture: IVAN SMITH

Over the years, the facility expanded to cover much of the site, which spans over Henley Road and Warrington Road.

But ambulances began to struggle accessing the Ivry Street area outside the building.

Limited parking for staff, outpatients and visitors led to the eventual relocation of wards and services to Heath Road, where Ipswich Hospital now stands.

By 1988, everything had moved and new buildings were constructed around the original Victorian site.

The BUPA-owned Anglesea Heights care home, which shut its doors in 2017, opened to the public in 1991.

The prominent building is steeped in history, dating back to the Victorian era.