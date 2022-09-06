Ipswich girl's U15 cricket team win national championships – again

Ipswich School Girls U15's cricket team won the T20 national championships, for the second year running - Credit: Ipswich School

A cricket team from Ipswich School have been crowned national champions for the second year in a row.

The girl's U15s cricket team won the School Sport Magazine National T20 Finals, and were also runners-up in the national indoor championships, which were held earlier this year at Lords Cricket Ground.

The T20 finals were held at Merchant Taylor's school in Middlesex on Monday September 5, and the girls from Ipswich played Kingston Grammar and Repton.

Sam Bennett-King, head of girls cricket at Ipswich School, and the U15s coach, said: "Many congratulations to all members of this exceptional team on an incredible end to a highly successful season."

The girls are the first team in the history of the competition to retain their national title at U15 level.

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver, said: "We are very proud of the girls and delighted that their hard work and dedication to training has paid off in such a spectacular fashion.

"Well done to them all."