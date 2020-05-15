E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Help! Ipswich School staff cover Beatles hit with lockdown theme

PUBLISHED: 14:19 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 15 May 2020

Staff at Ipswich School have performed a coronavirus lockdown-themed rendition of Help! on YouTube Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Staff at Ipswich School have performed a coronavirus lockdown-themed rendition of Help! on YouTube Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

IPSWICH SCHOOL

Staff at Ipswich School have covered The Beatles hit Help! in a light-hearted bid to share the highs and lows of working from home during lockdown.

The school’s music department produced a video of hit musical Oliver’s Consider Yourself and were inspired to bring in the rest of the school staff to get involved in another video.

You may also want to watch:

English teacher Hemant Doshi and French teacher David Clare came up with the words, while choir director Andrew Leach made the backing track. Student Alfie Buckley, from the music faculty, helped to compile the video.

Beverley Steensma, director of music, said: “Everyone had such good fun making the videos, and we’ve had really great reactions from pupils, parents and staff - it’s so great to have brought a smile to people’s faces.”

Elsewhere, the school also made a video on the history of VE Day in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, raising more than £2,000.

The full VE Day video can be seen here and donations can be made here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of baby girl was found in waste material, police confirm

Police remain on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councils threatened with bankruptcy by coronavirus crisis, says Ipswich borough leader

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere warned some authorities could face bankruptcy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robber to be sentenced for Ipswich convenience store raid

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24