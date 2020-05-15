WATCH: Help! Ipswich School staff cover Beatles hit with lockdown theme

Staff at Ipswich School have covered The Beatles hit Help! in a light-hearted bid to share the highs and lows of working from home during lockdown.

The school’s music department produced a video of hit musical Oliver’s Consider Yourself and were inspired to bring in the rest of the school staff to get involved in another video.

English teacher Hemant Doshi and French teacher David Clare came up with the words, while choir director Andrew Leach made the backing track. Student Alfie Buckley, from the music faculty, helped to compile the video.

Beverley Steensma, director of music, said: “Everyone had such good fun making the videos, and we’ve had really great reactions from pupils, parents and staff - it’s so great to have brought a smile to people’s faces.”

Elsewhere, the school also made a video on the history of VE Day in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, raising more than £2,000.

The full VE Day video can be seen here and donations can be made here.