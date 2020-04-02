E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich School transforms projector slides into protective equipment for healthcare workers

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 April 2020

Ipswich School has made more than 150 pieces of personal protective equipment for NHS staff Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ipswich School has made more than 150 pieces of personal protective equipment for NHS staff Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ipswich School has made more than 150 visors for local healthcare workers – and said it is prepared to make more for those in need.

The face shields are made using the same material used for projector slides Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLThe face shields are made using the same material used for projector slides Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

The school were inspired to make the visors after a meeting between the design and technology team and practice manager Scott Hanson at the nearby Ivry Street Medical Practice – who said they would welcome extra personal protective equipment (PPE).

MORE: Hospice makes desperate plea for donations during coronavirus crisis

After considering various options, the team decided to use slot together polypropylene frames with acetate visors – which are intended to use as overhead projector slides – could be cut using a laser cutter.

The team delivered more than 50 visors to the practice on Tuesday, April 1, before going back to work on Wednesday to produce 100 more after receiving further pleas from other local GP surgeries.

Headmaster, Mr Weaver, said: “I’m so pleased that we have been able to make and supply this PPE equipment for our local medical workers.

“We want to play our part, in whatever way we can, in the response to this crisis and we have offered more if required to the growing NHS effort.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates

The team also hopes to donate more equipment to Ipswich Hospital and St John’s Ambulance.

Any local GPs who require more equipment, and schools with laser cutters which would like to have the design files, should contact the school at media@ipswich.school.

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus news here

For the latest daily updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

