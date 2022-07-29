Ipswich School 'simply delighted' after nominations for prestigious awards

Ipswich School has spoken of its pride after being nominated for a series of prestigious awards.

Hot on the heels of winning a national award from Muddy Stilettos for its Sixth Form, Ipswich School has been shortlisted in six categories in the Independent School of the Year Awards.

Launched in 2018, the awards aim to highlight the excellence of the student experience offered by independent schools across the UK.

Ipswich School has been shortlisted for a total of six categories, including co-educational independent school of the year, Independent prep school of the year, independent pre prep school of the year, independent school of the year for sporting achievement, independent school of the year for performing arts (music and drama), and the marketing award for effective brand communication.

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “We are simply delighted to have been shortlisted for so many different aspects of our school, from the youngest children in the Prep School to our creative provision for music and sport.

Ipswich School Headmaster Nicholas Weaver - Credit: Ipswich School

"It is a testament to the broad education we offer our pupils, both in the classroom and outside in our co-curricular activities and a credit to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff.”

Ipswich School was also highly commended for originality in teaching music and the arts and the Prep School was highly commended for its early years work - creative learning through play.

The Independent School of the Year Awards finalists will be announced in September, with winners chosen by an independent panel of expert judges and announced in October.