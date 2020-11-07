Ipswich School creates stunning field of poppies on front lawn

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL Archant

A stunning field of poppies has been created on the front lawn of Ipswich School - to commemorate its 137 former students who gave their lives in service to their country.

Ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday, students and staff at the Henley Road independent school stencilled the poppies into the grass around its Remembrance Garden.

Ipswich School headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “This display serves as a poignant and beautiful emblem of the debt that we owe to those from our community of Ipswichians and whom we will always remember.

“We felt it was particularly important this year to have something which could provide a focal point for the community’s Remembrance Day commemorations, and we have already noticed members of the public stopping to look at the display.

“We hope that others will do the same as they are walking past for their lockdown exercise.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt also described the display as “lovely” on Twitter.

A virtual Remembrance Day Chapel Service is being recorded by the school, which will replace the usual service for the Combined Cadet Force and Old Ipswichians.

This can be viewed on the Ipswich School YouTube channel from Sunday, November 8.

The Remembrance Garden also includes a tree planted to mark the centenary of the First World War in 2014, as well as birdbath commemorating the Old Ipswichians who died in theat conflict.

The Remembrance display also includes a statue of a First World War soldier.