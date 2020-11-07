E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich School creates stunning field of poppies on front lawn

PUBLISHED: 13:54 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 07 November 2020

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Archant

A stunning field of poppies has been created on the front lawn of Ipswich School - to commemorate its 137 former students who gave their lives in service to their country.

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLChildren at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday, students and staff at the Henley Road independent school stencilled the poppies into the grass around its Remembrance Garden.

Ipswich School headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “This display serves as a poignant and beautiful emblem of the debt that we owe to those from our community of Ipswichians and whom we will always remember.

Honour the fallen from home: List of Remembrance Day services 2020

“We felt it was particularly important this year to have something which could provide a focal point for the community’s Remembrance Day commemorations, and we have already noticed members of the public stopping to look at the display.

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLChildren at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

“We hope that others will do the same as they are walking past for their lockdown exercise.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt also described the display as “lovely” on Twitter.

A virtual Remembrance Day Chapel Service is being recorded by the school, which will replace the usual service for the Combined Cadet Force and Old Ipswichians.

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLChildren at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

This can be viewed on the Ipswich School YouTube channel from Sunday, November 8.

The Remembrance Garden also includes a tree planted to mark the centenary of the First World War in 2014, as well as birdbath commemorating the Old Ipswichians who died in theat conflict.

The Remembrance display also includes a statue of a First World War soldier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Ipswich School creates stunning field of poppies on front lawn

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ipswich 21-year-old accused of GBH to face trial

Ryan Crawford will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matchday Live: Lambert makes nine changes as Toto takes the armband

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX

How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com