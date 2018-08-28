Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oliver on song with top youth orchestra

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2019

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Archant

Teenage musician Oliver Pigram from Suffolk has been awarded a place in one of the country’s top orchestras for young talent.

Oliver, aged 18, has been selected to play with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and will take part in its first ever tour of America in the summer.

Oliver, of Nayland, who plays the clarinet and attends Ipswich School, said: “I’m really excited to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

“The standard of playing is amazing, and the orchestra draws upon teenage musicians from the whole of the United Kingdom.”

The July tour of America will see the 164-strong orchestra perform at the Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Ravinia Festival, the oldest and most diverse outdoor music festival in the US.

The orchestra will also perform in a televised Proms concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

For more details go to the orchestra website.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Oliver on song with top youth orchestra

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

My life is in danger, drug dealer tells Ipswich murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Where in Ipswich would benefit from CCTV?

Where in Ipswich does there need to be CCTV? Tell us. Picture: RUDI TAPPER/ GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Ipswich Witches 2019... MIKE BACON takes a closer look and gives his thoughts...

Danny King (blue) leads Chris Harris (red). The pair will be in Witches colours this season
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists