Oliver on song with top youth orchestra

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Archant

Teenage musician Oliver Pigram from Suffolk has been awarded a place in one of the country’s top orchestras for young talent.

Oliver, aged 18, has been selected to play with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and will take part in its first ever tour of America in the summer.

Oliver, of Nayland, who plays the clarinet and attends Ipswich School, said: “I’m really excited to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

“The standard of playing is amazing, and the orchestra draws upon teenage musicians from the whole of the United Kingdom.”

The July tour of America will see the 164-strong orchestra perform at the Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Ravinia Festival, the oldest and most diverse outdoor music festival in the US.

The orchestra will also perform in a televised Proms concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

For more details go to the orchestra website.