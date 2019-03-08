'Just be kind!' Inspiring message at Ipswich School's speech day
PUBLISHED: 16:01 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 17 July 2019
Picture:James Fletcher
Kindness was the theme of a school's annual speech day, designed to celebrate another year of hard work.
Scientist, author and BBC Radio 4 presenter Dr Adam Rutherford was the guest speaker at the Ipswich School event.
Students at the event, held on the school field in Henley Road, Ipswich, were reminded of a famous Audrey Hepburn quote that: "People are blessed with two hands - one to help themselves and one to help others."
Dr Rutherford - himself a former Ipswich School student - had inspiring words of advice for the young people, saying: "Fail better. Get good at failing but learn from your mistakes.
"Don't make the same ones over and over again."
He concluded with the most simple words: "Just be kind!"
The event on Friday, July 5 also saw more than 80 pupils presented with prizes by deputy mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley for their effort and achievement.
It was followed by a graduation service in the school chapel for outgoing year-13 students.
Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said money raised by students for charities such as Suffolk Mind, Ipswich Town Pastors and the Marine Conservation Society showed the value the school placed on kindness.
He added: "It is lovely to celebrate the success of our pupils in many areas of school life each year - speech day recognises the hard work and achievements of pupils, and allows us to thank staff and parents for the support they show."