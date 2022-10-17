News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Headteacher 'delighted' as school highly commended at national ceremony

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:51 PM October 17, 2022
Ipswich School headmaster Nicholas Weaver and director of admissions and outreach Saskia Jordan

Ipswich School headmaster Nicholas Weaver and director of admissions and outreach Saskia Jordan at the Independent School of the Year awards ceremony. - Credit: Ipswich School

One Suffolk school is sharing its delight after being named as highly commended at a national award ceremony.

On Tuesday, October 11, Ipswich School was honoured as part of the Independent School of the Year awards 2022 at a ceremony held in London.

In July, it was revealed that the school had been nominated in six categories at the awards.

The commendation came in the Co-Educational School of the Year category where Ipswich School finished as runners-up to winners Nottingham High School.

This comes after the school was named as the best sixth form by Muddy Stilettos earlier this year.

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in these prestigious national awards, and to be Highly Commended in this all-round category is testament to the quality of education across the whole school, both in the classroom and in our co-curricular activities.

"I would like to pay tribute to all the staff and students for their hard work which made this award possible.”

