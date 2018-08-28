School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

Students at Ipswich School were said to have put on an energetic performance of the well-known musical, which tells the tale of shop workers from a downtown rough neighbourhood in New York City all trying to get by on ‘Skid Row’.

The school said the cast of students from Years 10 to 13 performed the story of life and relationships “extremely well”, adding: “The lead roles were very self-assured, both in their acting and their vocals, with the ensembles providing added humour to the sometimes dark themes of the story.”

It said the solos and big dance numbers were “confidently performed” under the direction of drama teachers Sophie Pitt and Sally Broatch, with pupils also providing technical support backstage - including as puppeteers for the huge, flesh-devouring Audrey 2 plant.

The show ended with a powerful finale, with choreography which left the audience giving rousing cheers and whistles.

Mrs Pitt said afterwards: “The pupils all worked extremely hard to put on such an excellent performance.

“Bravo to all those involved, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

