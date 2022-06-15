'We are so proud' - Ipswich School scoops national award

Ipswich School's sixth form has been named as the winner of a national award.

Recognised as part of Muddy Stilettos Best School Awards 2022, Ipswich School took home the award for special sixth form.

In the selection process, the school was recognised for its "strong sense of community and that the pupil voice has a valued role in the school".

The extensive clubs and activities programme was also seen to play an important part in encouraging leadership, developing organisational skills and nurturing passions.

Mr Ben Cliff, head of sixth form at Ipswich School, said: "We are so proud to have won this award.

"It is a big thumbs up to the passion our students have for making a difference in their own school community and beyond.

"Their voice is loud, and their achievements rich and varied. I love working with a group of people who care about each other, about change and about the legacy they leave for younger years.

"Through the toughest of times they have shown resilience, compassion and innovation, and I am delighted to see that their efforts have been recognised. Well done team!”

In addition, Ipswich School was highly commended in the awards, which showcase the best independent schools in the country, for originality in teaching music and the arts and the Prep School for its early years work creative learning through play.

Also in Suffolk, South Lee in Bury St Edmunds and Royal Hospital School in Ipswich were highly commended in the Muddy Stilettos awards for the most innovative technology-led teaching category and St Joseph's College was a finalist in the empowering young entrepreneurs category.