News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'We are so proud' - Ipswich School scoops national award

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:08 PM June 15, 2022
Ipswich School in Henley Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich School in Henley Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER - Credit: Archant

Ipswich School's sixth form has been named as the winner of a national award.

Recognised as part of Muddy Stilettos Best School Awards 2022, Ipswich School took home the award for special sixth form.

In the selection process, the school was recognised for its "strong sense of community and that the pupil voice has a valued role in the school".

The extensive clubs and activities programme was also seen to play an important part in encouraging leadership, developing organisational skills and nurturing passions. 

Mr Ben Cliff, head of sixth form at Ipswich School, said: "We are so proud to have won this award.

"It is a big thumbs up to the passion our students have for making a difference in their own school community and beyond.

"Their voice is loud, and their achievements rich and varied.  I love working with a group of people who care about each other, about change and about the legacy they leave for younger years.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks
  2. 2 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
  3. 3 Pub saved from demolition after store and homes plan refused
  1. 4 One last 'blowout' for Ipswich: LGBTQ+ nightclub set to close its doors
  2. 5 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash with lorry off A14
  3. 6 Missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich found safe
  4. 7 Bank cards stolen in spate of thefts from vehicles in Ipswich
  5. 8 Woodbridge resident scammed out of more than £4k by gang of fraudsters
  6. 9 Police officer accused of 'sexually inappropriate' talks with alleged rape victim
  7. 10 Person dies after being hit by train

"Through the toughest of times they have shown resilience, compassion and innovation, and I am delighted to see that their efforts have been recognised.  Well done team!”

In addition, Ipswich School was highly commended in the awards, which showcase the best independent schools in the country, for originality in teaching music and the arts and the Prep School for its early years work creative learning through play. 

Also in Suffolk, South Lee in Bury St Edmunds and Royal Hospital School in Ipswich were highly commended in the Muddy Stilettos awards for the most innovative technology-led teaching category and St Joseph's College was a finalist in the empowering young entrepreneurs category.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A gang of fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk were chased by officers in a long pursuit

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Police arrest fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon