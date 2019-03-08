Schoolgirl left distressed after attempted accosting by man in silver car

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a girl was approached by a man on Bramford Lane in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in a silver car nearby a school in what police are describing as an attempted accosting.

The 13-year-old girl was walking in Bramford Lane at around 3pm on Monday, March 11 alongside the allotments and near to Westbourne Academy when a silver car approached her.

A man then stepped out of the car and said “hello” to the girl.

The distressed girl then ran down the road, when she thought she could hear the man behind her.

By the time she had reached Cromer Road, the man had disappeared.

She described the car as being silver or grey, with the suspect, a mixed race male aged in his mid 40s with short dark hair, was wearing scruffy dark clothing.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving silver cars approaching young children, beginning on January 7 when a child was approached near St Albans Catholic High School, with a similar incident also happening on January 10.

Two more incidents were reported near Rose Hill Primary School before January 22, followed by another in Kesgrave later that month.

As of February 22, there had been no arrests made in what had been labelled as the ‘silver taxi’ investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/13973/19.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.