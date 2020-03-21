‘When they smile she smiles’ - Emmerdale stars receive one of Dejah’s sunflowers
PUBLISHED: 18:42 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 21 March 2020
Archant
Ipswich schoolgirl Dejah Robinson was delighted when the actors that play Cain Dingle and Harriet Finch were photographed with one of her special sunflowers.
The seven-year-old Gusford Primary school pupil started sending out her glittery sunflowers at the end of 2019, as part of the school’s ‘Operation Spread a Smile’ - a way of encouraging children to carry out random acts of kindness.
Emmerdale actors Jeff Hordley and Katherine Dow Blyton are the latest famous faces to be given one of Dejah’s sunflowers - last year popular ITV presenter Holly Willoughby wrote her a letter after receiving one.
You may also want to watch:
Read more: Rainbow trail brings ray of sunshine in bleak times
Dejah’s mum, Lindzi Bridges said her daughter was “Really excited” to see the picture of the Emmerdale actors smiling with one of her sunflowers and said: “Nanny Hair and Nanny Jenny watch that.”
Ms Bridges said: “Really it doesn’t matter to Dejah if they are famous or not, it doesn’t matter who it is, when they smiles she smiles.”
Now that Dejah is having an extended time off school, due to the coronavirus restrictions, she has already vowed to make 100 more sunflowers.
“I think everyone needs it right now and they still seem to be making people smile,” said Ms Bridges.
You can see where in the world Dejah’s sunflowers have reached by visiting the Dejah’s Operation Spread a Smile Facebook page.