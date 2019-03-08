E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

PUBLISHED: 10:37 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 04 November 2019

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Archant

Tomorrow school children from reception classes across Ipswich will appear in our annual first class photo supplement.

Read on to find out if your child's school has signed up and how to get your hands on a copy of the popular souvenir.

The first class supplement for schools in Ipswich will be on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - 59 schools in the area have signed up and have submitted photographs of their reception classes.

Extra copies of the Ipswich Star will be printed to meet demand and the paper can be bought from newsagents and supermarkets in and around Ipswich. Make sure you get their early so you don't miss out!

Ipswich schools taking part in first class 2019

Birchwood Primary School

Bealings Primary School

Bentley CEVC Primary School

Bildeston Primary School

Birchwood Primary School

Bramford CEVC Primary School

Bosmere Community Primary School

Britannia primary School and Nursery

Castle Hill Primary School

Cedarwood Primary

Chelmondiston Primary School

Claydon Primary School

Cliff Lane Primary School

Clifford Road Primary School

Copdock Primary School

Dale Hall CP School

Elmsett Primary School

Fairfield Infant School

Gorseland Primary School

Gusford Primary School

Halifax Primary School

Handford Hall Primary School

Heath Primary

Henley Primary School

Hillside Primary School and Nursery

Holbrook Primary School

Hollesley Primary

Kingsfleet Primary School Felixstowe

Langer Primary Academy

Maidstone Infant School

Martlesham Primary Academy

Morland CofEPrimary School

Murrayfield Primary Academy

Otley Primary School

Ranelagh Primary School

Ravenswood Community Primary School

Rose Hill Primary School

Rushmere Hall Primary School

Shotley CP School

Sidegate Primary School

Springfield Infant School & Nursery

Sprites Primary Academy

St Helen's Primary School

St John's CEVA Primary School

St Margaret's Church of England Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Matthew's Church of England Primary School

St Pancras Primary School

St. Mark's R C Primary School

Stutton Church of England Primary School

Tattingstone CEVC Primary School

The Oaks Primary

The Willows Primary School

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy

Trimley St Martin Primary School

Whatfield CEVCP School

Whitehouse Community Primary School

Whitton Primary school

Witnesham Primary School

