Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?
PUBLISHED: 10:37 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 04 November 2019
Archant
Tomorrow school children from reception classes across Ipswich will appear in our annual first class photo supplement.
Read on to find out if your child's school has signed up and how to get your hands on a copy of the popular souvenir.
The first class supplement for schools in Ipswich will be on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - 59 schools in the area have signed up and have submitted photographs of their reception classes.
Extra copies of the Ipswich Star will be printed to meet demand and the paper can be bought from newsagents and supermarkets in and around Ipswich. Make sure you get their early so you don't miss out!
Read more: First class 2019: Everything you need to know
Ipswich schools taking part in first class 2019
Birchwood Primary School
Bealings Primary School
Bentley CEVC Primary School
Bildeston Primary School
Birchwood Primary School
Bramford CEVC Primary School
Bosmere Community Primary School
Britannia primary School and Nursery
Castle Hill Primary School
Cedarwood Primary
Chelmondiston Primary School
Claydon Primary School
Cliff Lane Primary School
Clifford Road Primary School
Copdock Primary School
Dale Hall CP School
Elmsett Primary School
Fairfield Infant School
Gorseland Primary School
Gusford Primary School
Halifax Primary School
Handford Hall Primary School
Heath Primary
Henley Primary School
Hillside Primary School and Nursery
Holbrook Primary School
Hollesley Primary
Kingsfleet Primary School Felixstowe
Langer Primary Academy
Maidstone Infant School
Martlesham Primary Academy
Morland CofEPrimary School
Murrayfield Primary Academy
Otley Primary School
Ranelagh Primary School
Ravenswood Community Primary School
Rose Hill Primary School
Rushmere Hall Primary School
Shotley CP School
Sidegate Primary School
Springfield Infant School & Nursery
Sprites Primary Academy
St Helen's Primary School
St John's CEVA Primary School
St Margaret's Church of England Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Matthew's Church of England Primary School
St Pancras Primary School
St. Mark's R C Primary School
Stutton Church of England Primary School
Tattingstone CEVC Primary School
The Oaks Primary
The Willows Primary School
Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy
Trimley St Martin Primary School
Whatfield CEVCP School
Whitehouse Community Primary School
Whitton Primary school
Witnesham Primary School