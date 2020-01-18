Family favourites set to return for Ipswich Gang Show performance

The Gang Show by the Ipswich scouts and guides will take place in April Picture: KATIE TYRRELL KATIE TYRRELL

Music from the Spice Girls and the Jersey Boys will be just some of the hits on offer when a popular Ipswich theatrical performance returns.

The annual Ipswich Scout and Guide Gang Show will be returning to the town later this year, with 65 Scouts, Guides and Leaders from the local area set to take part.

This year's show includes 10 Cubs playing part in the "mini gang", while the programme also includes a nod to founder Ralph Reeder.

Not forgetting the family favourites, the show will also feature a tribute piece to the Two Ronnies, while organisers said the highlight will be a men's dance number - but remained tight lipped on the details.

The show will take place from April 8 to 11 at the Great School Theatre in Ivry Street, with performances starting at 7.15pm. A matinee performance will also take place on Saturday at 2.15pm.

Tickets are available at Craftability in St Lawrence Street, on 01473 561004 or on the official website.