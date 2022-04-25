News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Lovely to see' - Seal spotted swimming along Ipswich Waterfront

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:25 AM April 25, 2022
A seal was pictured at the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday evening

A seal was pictured at the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday evening - Credit: Sasha Dowden

A small seal was spotted swimming about along the Ipswich Waterfront. 

The animal was seen enjoying itself in the water yesterday evening (April 24).

Onlooker Sasha Dowden said: "Myself and my partner were walking along the waterfront and he said he thought he saw an otter, I mentioned it was in fact a seal. 

The seal was spotted along the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday evening

The seal was spotted along the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday evening - Credit: Sasha Dowden

"The seal then swam below the water we kept walking towards the start of the waterfront and the seal popped its head up again and looked directly at us both so I grabbed a few pictures.

"It was really lovely to see the seal swimming about in the water and seemed quite brave considering how busy the front was that evening."

A young grey seal was also spotted basking in the sunshine on the bank of the River Orwell earlier this year. 

