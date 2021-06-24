Published: 3:17 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM June 24, 2021

People in Ipswich have been ranked among the biggest restaurant spenders after indoor dining was allowed to reopen earlier this year.

Indoor dining was allowed to resume on Monday, May 17, which saw a surge of people rush to pubs and restaurants across the town.

Ipswich was ranked 21st for the biggest spenders in restaurants in the UK with a 71% week-on-week increase.

The data shows an increase on restaurant dining in cities based on the week prior to indoor dinning reopening.

The town was also ranked 24 in the UK for the most money being spent in pubs since people were allowed back indoors, with a 49.9% week on week increase.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council’s town centre portfolio holder, said: “It’s been wonderful seeing people come out to support local hospitality businesses since they have reopened.

"Businesses have worked hard to ensure that they have the Covid-secure measures in place to re-open safely and we’re pleased that we have been able to help them do this through the various business support grant schemes that we have been responsible for administering.

"We hope that everyone continues to follow the ‘Hands. Face. Space. Fresh Air’ guidance, have both doses of the vaccine and take part in regular testing so that business can flourish throughout the summer months.”