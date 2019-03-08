E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager arrested over Ipswich sex attack released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 11:57 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 26 October 2019

Wellington Road was closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigating a sexual assault in Ipswich have released a man under investigation.

The incident occurred near Little Bramford Lane and Wellington Street at approximately 2.20am on Wednesday.

The victim - a woman in her 40s - was approached by an unknown man and a short time later, he sexually assaulted her.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

To help police, call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 37/64317/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

