Vegan market returns to Ipswich this weekend

Grab lunch from award-winning Hullaballoo at Ipswich Vegan Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

The event, featuring plant-based food, drink and crafts is back on the Cornhill by popular demand.

Applewood Acres will be selling their vegan bacon, honey and curds as well as microgreens at Ipswich Vegan Market on Sunday, November 29 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Applewood Acres will be selling their vegan bacon, honey and curds as well as microgreens at Ipswich Vegan Market on Sunday, November 29 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beigels filled with vegan cream cheese, artisan spirits, handmade doughnuts and meat-free bacon are on the menu for Ipswich Vegan market, which returns to Cornhill in Ipswich on Sunday, November 29 from 10am to 3pm.

Organisers Justine and Alex Paul of Suffolk Market Events, say they were overwhelmed at the response to their market in the town earlier this year, with customers and stallholders keen for another to take place before Christmas.

“We are so pleased to be back,” says Justine. “The last market proved a real hit with locals as well as visitors from further afield in the county. We have ensured that the market will be safely run and with plenty of social distancing between stalls. I think people feel a little more relaxed when they shop in the fresh air and we have created lots of space in/around the market to make everyone feel secure. As before there will be a brilliant range of top quality, new, creative, tasty and innovative vegan businesses showcasing at the market and we will be on the Cornhill all day.”

Twenty hand-picked stalls will be in situ on the day, the majority based within a 50-mile radius of Ipswich.

They include:

TFI Vegan and Doodle Donuts - gourmet vegan burgers and beautifully iced doughnuts.

The Norwegian Bakers - Scandi-bakers with a big local following. Products you have to try include their savoury whirls, and vegan-custard-filled, cardamom-scented semla buns.

Applewood Acres - makers of delicious plant-based bacon, vegan honey and curds, and growers of micro greens.

Yum Yum Tree Fudge - with their growing range of coconut-based fudges.

Good to Go Healthy Eating - granolas and tasty energy balls.

Lunch is on the cards too, as multiple street food businesses descend on the centre of Ipswich. You’ll be able to sink your teeth into bhaji burgers, pumpkin falafels, curries, Indian street food and more.

Find out more about the market here.