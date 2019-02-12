Partly Cloudy

Sewer drain full of Yorkshire puddings

PUBLISHED: 17:22 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 15 February 2019

The sludge of food can block sewers and Anglia water are asking people to compost food waste rather than stuffing it in drains Picture: ANGLIA WATER

Archant

A drain in Ipswich was found inexplicably stuffed with Yorkshire puddings by Anglian Water.

The sight of wet Yorkshire Puddings greeted the team as they opened the sewer in Ipswich Picture: ANGLIA WATERThe sight of wet Yorkshire Puddings greeted the team as they opened the sewer in Ipswich Picture: ANGLIA WATER

In a tweet on Friday, February 15, the water company shared the contents of a drain in the town after discovering it was blocked by the roast dinner staple.

They said in the tweet: “Please don’t treat sewers as bins, avoid blocked pipes and compost your food waste.”

This is not the first time the people of Ipswich have abandoned savoury food in unsavoury places.

Suffolk-based environmentalist Jason Alexander, the man behind Rubbish Walks that encourage people to spend two minutes gathering plastic waste from Suffolk scenic coast, regularly finds heaps of naan bread dumped on the banks of the River Orwell.

He urged the people of Ipswich to “take a bit of pride” in the town and not abandon food that will turn mouldy and attract vermin.

Anglia Water are seeking the culprit but are not revealing where in Ipswich the drain is.

