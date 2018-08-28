Glasswells announce winner of prize competition

Jenny Newing collected her winnings from Glasswells. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A winner has been announced in Archant’s most recent prize competition, in partnership with Glasswells department store.

Prize winner Jenny Newing has got her hands on a £300 cookset that was given as a reward for the competition.

The set is described as including everything you need to cook up and serve the best Christmas dinner.

The cookset includes a 44 piece cutlery set worth £120 as well as a £100 four piece draining saucepan set.

Entrants had to answer the question: roast turkey is traditionally served with which delicious sauce? to win the prize. The three answers to chose from were cranberry, horseradish or mint.

The set also included a Judge three tier steamer worth £33, a Stellar roast and rack set worth £22.50, a James Martin carving set worth £20 and a Judge gravy boat worth £14.

Ms Newing has been to the store, which can be found in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, to collect her winnings.