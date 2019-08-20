E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trio of Ipswich show owners plead guilty to sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

20 August, 2019 - 05:30
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Three former Ipswich shop owners have pleaded guilty to selling illicit cigarettes following an undercover sting by trading standards officers.

Akil Aukar, 35, of Norwich Road, Didar Hoshyar, 30, of Wellington Street, and Diler Samad Mohammad, 43, now of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, Birmingham, but formally of Eustace Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Monday, August 19.

Aukar, who formally owned Street Corner in Norwich Road, pleaded guilty to four offences related to the supply of tobacco products without the required health warnings or packaging regulations.

Hoshyar, who used to own a shop at 12 St Helens Street, pleaded guilty to six offences and Mohammad, who formally owned the European Food Store in the same street, pleaded guilty to eight offences.

Although the businesses were not connected, the three men were prosecuted together as part of the same sting operation.

Prosecuting on behalf of Suffolk Trading Standards, Richard Power said the charges came from an operation carried out on April 25 last year after officers received intelligence illicit tobacco products were being sold from the shops.

Undercover officers, acting as customers, managed to buy illicit cigarettes from all three of the stores. Search warrants were executed a few months later, discovering more illegal tobacco products at all three shops.

Mr Power said duty would not have been paid on the tobacco products sold and selling them impacts genuine traders.

"Illicit tobacco also has an increased risk of harm," he said.

"Smaller quantities seized or sold is not a reflection of the seriousness of offending.

"It is our experience dealers in illicit tobacco only ever carry a small stock at any one time."

In mitigation, all three men said they were not hands on at their businesses day to day and that they did not know illicit tobacco had been sold through their premises.

Presiding magistrate Paul Thacker handed the three men each an eight week prison sentence, suspended for one year.

He also ordered Aukar and Hoshyar to pay £2,162.50 in court costs each while Mohammad was made to pay costs of £2,252.50.

All three were also made to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Dealing with great expectations, unleashing new boys and putting it right under the lights - looking ahead to Town v Dons

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening. Picture: PAGEPIX

Trio of Ipswich show owners plead guilty to sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘My wildest dream has come true’ – Caswell prepares to join Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Caswell on stage after being announced the winners of the Hoax Live Finals at Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Man in court charged with absconding from open prison

Antonio Wells is accused of absconding from HMP Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man accused of assault on officer following five-hour police incident

Police outside a property in Top Street, Martlesham Picture: VICTORIA PERDUSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists