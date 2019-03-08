Shoplifter gets conditional discharge
PUBLISHED: 17:57 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 30 September 2019
A Suffolk man who walked out of an Ipswich Asda supermarket without paying for a trolley load of groceries has been given a conditional discharge.
Daniel McLatchie was seen on CCTV driving away from the Asda store in Goddard Road with the shopping, which was valued at between £100 and £150, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When he was traced by police McLatchie admitted shoplifting on the basis that the groceries were only worth £50, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.
McLatchie, 29, of Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, admitted theft and being in breach of a suspended sentence and was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.
He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £425.
Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said what McLatchie had done was "incredibly stupid."
Ian Persaud, for McLatchie, said his client had just finished a night shift and had a small baby and wasn't thinking at the time of the offence.