Shoplifter gets conditional discharge

A Suffolk man who walked out of an Ipswich Asda supermarket without paying for a trolley load of groceries has been given a conditional discharge.

Daniel McLatchie was seen on CCTV driving away from the Asda store in Goddard Road with the shopping, which was valued at between £100 and £150, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When he was traced by police McLatchie admitted shoplifting on the basis that the groceries were only worth £50, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

McLatchie, 29, of Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, admitted theft and being in breach of a suspended sentence and was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £425.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said what McLatchie had done was "incredibly stupid."

Ian Persaud, for McLatchie, said his client had just finished a night shift and had a small baby and wasn't thinking at the time of the offence.