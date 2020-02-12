E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shoplifter told 'you stole it, you pay for it' after coming clean to thefts

PUBLISHED: 14:44 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 12 February 2020

Richard McCleary has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting a string of shop thefts across Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Richard McCleary has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting a string of shop thefts across Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A prolific shoplifter is today back behind bars after owning up to a string of thefts from stores across Ipswich over a two-year period.

Richard McCleary confessed to more than a dozen thefts of items worth more than £1,300 between January 2017 and November 2019.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in custody from Norwich prison on Tuesday after being recalled until March 11 for breaching conditions of his release from a 16-week sentence.

He was visited in prison by the constabulary's Operation Converter team and agreed to be driven round Ipswich, admitting unsolved thefts from the Co-op, Sainsbury's, B&M, Maplin and Asda - to be taken into account when sentenced for a theft from B&M, in Carr Street, last July.

Prosecutor David Bryant said McCleary entered the store with a female and headed for the alcohol aisle, where he put seven bottles of wine into a carrier bag and slid two into the woman's handbag, before both left without paying.

"You stole it, you pay for it"

Chairman of the bench, Michael Sweeting

McCleary ignored security alarms and remained free until being identified on CCTV footage.

You may also want to watch:

He admitted the theft in interview, but told police he acted alone, and had stolen the wine to sell for drug money.

McCleary was jailed for 16 weeks on November 21 and released on January 15, but was recalled following an argument with the probation service, which said he had thrown his bike at an officer after making a begrudging apology for bumping into them - although McCleary claimed he threw the bike into a lift and not directly at the officer.

In 2008, he was jailed for robbery and GBH, but found employment upon his release and stayed out of trouble for six years until being made redundant, according to solicitor Mark Holt.

In mitigating, Mr Holt said: "His co-operation with police has been entirely voluntary.

"He was presented with other matters and made full admissions. He tried his best to clean the slate.

"He believed accommodation would be provided, or that he would be on a waiting list, but found himself with neither, because promises given in prison were not passed to probation.

"His background is one of initially drinking to excess. When made redundant, he fell into class A drug use."

McCleary was handed an eight-week jail sentence, concurrent to his recall period, and ordered to pay compensation.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shoplifter told ‘you stole it, you pay for it’ after coming clean to thefts

Richard McCleary has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting a string of shop thefts across Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video doorbell captures suspected burglar who stole from Ipswich home

Police are issuing two CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Nacton Road will CLOSE for 5 hours today for emergency pothole work

Nacton Road in Ipswich will be closed for five hours this evening. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Road into Ipswich blocked after car overturns

A car is blocking a road in Holbrook, into Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS BULTITUDE
Drive 24