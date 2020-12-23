10 small businesses to buy last-minute Christmas gifts from
Published: 7:00 PM December 23, 2020
- Credit: Paul Nixon Photography
With Christmas day right around the corner, here are some fantastic high street businesses in Ipswich to buy last-minute gifts and stocking fillers from.
- Zeebra Chic: Owner Heather Carr achieved her ambition of running her own business in 2015 and her Ipswich store offers a unique blend of Italian clothing and quirky homeware. The shop in Dial Lane is also offering click and collect services so customers can shop local from the safety of their computer. A great place to find a gift for your aunt or mum.
- DJV Boutique: Featured in the Small Biz 100 campaign to celebrate small businesses, this stylish fashion shop in Cox Lane, Ipswich, sells bags, clothing and accessories, while specialising in ethical beauty ranges. Owner Mandy Errington opened the store in 2012 and offers bespoke services, such as styling packages and an online gifting solutions. A classy store with a everything a fashion diva could need for Christmas.
- Loveone: The St Peter's Street shop opened when owner Cathy Frost wanted to give Ipswich shoppers an alternative to the standard high street gift shops. Here, you can find products that aren't usually easy to find on the high street, such as Paddywax candles, Rifle and Wrap cards, Jellycat toys, accessories by Black Colour DK, and My Doris jewellery. A perfect place for last minute stocking fillers.
- Maud's Attic: Run by the Manning family the business was just the second retailer on St Peter's Street 22 years ago and now own a total of four shops in the same street. With a collection of unique — and often vintage — items which can only be found at the store, family Matriarch Wendy Childs has managed to keep customers interested throughout the decades. A great option to find an interesting item to gift to the grandparents this year.
- Twist n Shout: This vintage menswear shop brings the essence of Carnaby Street London to Ipswich with brands such as Gabicci, Guide of London, Trojan, Wigan Casino, Claudio Lugli and Peter Werth. Bringing sharp fashion to Ipswich's St Stephen's Lane since 2010, it's the place to find just the right fit for men impossible to buy for.
- Wahoo: For the latest surf, skate and street gear, Wahoo was first opened in Ipswich in 1989 by Steve Taplin, who now runs the store with his brother Ric. Now in Dogs Head Street, the shop stocks all the latest in skate boards, backpacks, clothing, scooters and helmets. A classic shop with the coolest Christmas gifts.
- Ma Belle Present: The gift shop only opened in July but has seen great success since then. Owner Mandy Wan sells unusual soft toys, accessories and earrings, often with a Japanese/Asian theme. She has also launched her own MaBelle Princess stationery range in pastel colours. An independent business with excellent kawaii stocking fillers for little princesses.
- Miss Quirky Kicks: Market-mad shopper Laura Stubbs was left disappointed by the lack of unique hippie clothing n Ipswich so opened a shop on Orwell Place in 2018 selling Camden market classic such as edgy clothing, crystals and gifts. She imports crystals, incense sticks, jewellery and dream catchers from India and makes her own jewellery. The best place in Ipswich to buy presents for festival lovers.
- Best Days Vintage: Based in the Sailmakers, the shop is one of two open by second-hand clothing enthusiasts'Jez Nixon, Steve and Matt Hurdle. They now have stores in Ipswich and Colchester, bursting at the seams with cool vintage clothing, accessories and reworked pieces. For the edgy teens or ethically savvy shoppers this is a great place to pick up a last minute stocking filler or gift.
- Dial Lane Books: Bibliophile Andrew Marsh opened up shop in February to complete a 30+ year dream of providing Ipswich with an independent book store. There are gifts galore for readers of all ages and interests on the shelves, with sections devoted to art and photography, travel guides, cookery, politics and fiction. Worth a visit just for the quirky reading spaces and wall art, but also a great place to swing by for emergency gift for the family bookworm.
