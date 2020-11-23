Ipswich shops start to prepare for busy festive shopping after lockdown

Retailers hope that the shoppers will be back in Ipswich town centre at the end of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Businesses in the heart of Ipswich are hoping that they will be able to take advantage of a Christmas shopping bonanza after the end of the second lockdown at the start of December after details of what will happen when it eases started to emerge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MPs were today being told that all restrictions on non-essential shops opening would be lifted everywhere – and gyms and fitness centres would be able to open their doors again so long as they maintained their Covid-safe policies.

There are likely to be tighter restrictions for the hospitality sector – especially for pubs in Tier Two – but the 10pm closing time is set to become the time for last orders with closing by 11pm.

Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement said retailers in the town would be very relieved to be able to open their doors again – but other sectors of business would be waiting for clarity about which Tier the area would emerge into which is expected to be announced on Thursday.

MORE: Post-lockdown plans ready to be revealed

You may also want to watch:

Mr Clement said: “Shops and gyms will be delighted to know that they will be able to reopen and they will prepare to open their doors again as soon as they can. They will be ready to work very hard over the next few weeks.

“The hospitality sector is a bit more concerned because it looks as if restrictions could be quite a bit tighter if we do end up in Tier Two – but looking at the figures most people will be hoping that Ipswich and Suffolk remains in Tier One. This area still has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

“But if we do move into Tier Two, it could mean that pubs could not serve people who are not having a ‘substantial meal’ and that would force some to stay shut.”

But overall he was relieved to know that many businesses could reopen – and they would have time to prepare for the return of their customers.

MORE: Google shows how people stuck to lockdown