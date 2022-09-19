News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Streets of Ipswich fall silent as Queen's funeral takes place

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:15 PM September 19, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM September 19, 2022
St Nicholas Street near Ipswich town centre was deserted on Monday morning

St Nicholas Street near Ipswich town centre was deserted on Monday morning - Credit: Archant

On a typical Monday, the streets of Ipswich would be bustling with people at 11am – but the town was deserted while Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place.

The day was made a Bank Holiday, meaning almost all stores in the town centre were closed as staff were given time off to watch the service.

There was no-one on Ipswich Waterfront while the service took place

There was no-one on Ipswich Waterfront while the service took place - Credit: Archant

However, a crowd of people gathered on the Cornhill to watch the Queen's funeral live on TV after the monarch's death on September 8, aged 96.

The town fell silent while the Queen's funeral was held

The town fell silent while the Queen's funeral was held - Credit: Archant

A nationwide two-minute silence was observed towards the end of the funeral service, which was held at Westminster Abbey in London.

Stoke Bridge, a normally busy route, was quiet during the service

Stoke Bridge, a normally busy route, was quiet during the service - Credit: Archant

Some supermarket chains have confirmed they will be back open later on Monday afternoon, while others had announced they would be closed altogether.

