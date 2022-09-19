Streets of Ipswich fall silent as Queen's funeral takes place
Published: 12:15 PM September 19, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM September 19, 2022
On a typical Monday, the streets of Ipswich would be bustling with people at 11am – but the town was deserted while Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place.
The day was made a Bank Holiday, meaning almost all stores in the town centre were closed as staff were given time off to watch the service.
However, a crowd of people gathered on the Cornhill to watch the Queen's funeral live on TV after the monarch's death on September 8, aged 96.
A nationwide two-minute silence was observed towards the end of the funeral service, which was held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Some supermarket chains have confirmed they will be back open later on Monday afternoon, while others had announced they would be closed altogether.