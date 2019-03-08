Video

WATCH: All the best pictures and video from the Great East Run

Joanne Steed, Clare Cansdale, Sam Beer and John Steed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Emotions were running high as 4,000 people crossed the finish line of the biggest ever Great East Run today - having smashed a gruelling half marathon taking in some of the best views in Ipswich.

Katie Lysons with her medal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Katie Lysons with her medal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was among four honorary starters kicking off the race, which took runners through Holywells Park, down the Waterfront, out to the Orwell Bridge and past Portman Road.

Christopher Thompson, of the Aldershot Farnham and District Athletics Club, was first across the line with a time of 1:06:43, Andrew Rooke of Framlingham Flyers finished three minutes later at 1:09:39 and Danny Rock of Felixstowe Road Running Club was over the line at 1:10:22.

The first woman finisher was Lauren Deadman of Havering Athletics Club with a time of 1:19:03, followed by Sophie Delderfield of the Vale of Aylesbury Athletics Club at 1:22:21 and Alice Heather-Hayes of the Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club was third with 1:27:40.

The sell-out event was the biggest and best yet, organisers said, with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to cheer on loved ones.

Jason Brandy with his medal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jason Brandy with his medal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Among them were the family of Tracey Last, who died in a car crash near Ipswich in July - her daughter-in-law Stacey was running to raise money for road safety charity Brake.

Now in its third year, the Simplyhealth Great East Run is staged in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council's Town Centre portfolio-holder said: "This year's event was another huge success and it was wonderful to see the people of Ipswich, and beyond, turn out to cheer on the runners and make the day a memorable one.

"I would like to thank all the staff and volunteers for the hard work they put in and congratulate the runners on their fantastic achievements."

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Lead for Public Health and Prevention said: "It's inspiring to see the wide range of people taking part in today's Great East Run and achieving their own personal goals.

"I would like to personally congratulate all that took part and helping Suffolk to become the most active county in England."

A little boy high fives the runners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A little boy high fives the runners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog looks out for it's owner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A dog looks out for it's owner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

