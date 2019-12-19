Ipswich singer strikes Gold in Spandau Ballet collaboration

Macauley Elvin and Steve Norman rehearsed together on Tuesday, December 17 after the Ipswich singer's rendition of Through the Barricades caught the Spandau Ballet musician's eye Picture: KENNY ELVIN Archant

Every young musician dreams of being scouted by their idols - but when hit 80s band Spandau Ballet noticed one Ipswich singer, he could not believe his wishes had come True.

Macauley Elvin, at just 20 years old, had the privilege of rehearsing with Spandau's legendary instrumentalist Steve Norman after his cover of Through the Barricades was spotted on Twitter.

Martin and Gary Kemp, the brother duo who formed part of the band, were apparently the ones who originally spotted the video online and were so impressed they sent it on to Steve.

He then invited Macauley to come and rehearse with him and his new band, which includes his son and partner, on Tuesday, December 17.

The star was so impressed by his performance that Macauley will now be making a stage appearance at the sold out Steve Norman Live and Personal gig in London this weekend, where he will sing the Spandau song for the audience.

"I was so starstruck because Steve was one of my musical heroes from the 80s and to be able to rehearse with him was just amazing," he said.

"Spandau Ballet were one of my all time favourite bands anyway so this is just mind blowing.

"He made me feel very relaxed at the session and the band were fantastic too as they're all incredible musicians themselves."

Macauley, who lives in Chaucer Road in Whitton, is now followed on Twitter by Martin Kemp and said he is honoured to have a personal relationship with Mr Norman.

The young singer has spoken before about how dealing with Asperger Syndrome has made his life difficult.

But he has always believed in his soul - and now says he couldn't have got where he is today without it.

"Having autism actually enables me to do all of these things and allows me to focus so much on my music," he said.

"It makes me achieve what I want and my goal is to inspire other people with Autism or Asperger Syndrome to achieve their own dreams.

"I want to be a role model for people like me."

Macauley is currently working with Anna Kennedy Online, a charity which supports people with autism, and is an ambassador for Suffolk.

The gig will be held at PizzaExpress Live in Holborn on Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21.