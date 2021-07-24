Published: 1:30 PM July 24, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM July 24, 2021

Roma soaking up the atmosphere at Latitude - one day she hopes to be back and perform on the main stage - Credit: Rosa Manteiga Castro

Ipswich singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson performed at Latitude this weekend - her first festival experience at the Suffolk festival.

The 15-year-old, who has just taken her GCSEs at Northgate High School, performed on the Inbetweeners stage on Friday and enjoyed soaking up the festival's atmosphere.

Performing under the stage name ' Roma' the singer is well known in Ipswich for her impressive charity work and said she "absolutely loved" her experience at Latitude. She hopes that one day she will be back performing on the main stage.

Roma from Ipswich was able to perform at her first ever Latitude Festival - Credit: Rosa Manteiga Castro

Her audience at the festival at Henham Park were treated to a sneak preview of four new, original songs from Roma's latest EP which will be released in the autumn.

Mum Rosa Manteiga Castro said: "Both myself and Roma's dad Darren were extremely proud to see her play a major festival like Latitude.

"She has worked so hard, endlessly fundraising for local charities, busking and performing at events and she deserved a fun day."

In September Roma will follow in the steps of her idol Ed Sheeran as she starts her studies at the Access Creative Music College in Norwich.

Roma performed on the Inbetweeners stage at Latitude on Friday - Credit: Rosa Manteiga Castro



















