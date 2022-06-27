Ipswich singer to perform UK festival tour after scoring club hit

Tori McKew will be kicking off a UK summer festival tour, staring in Ipswich for Music Day before going to Wales. - Credit: Tori McKew management

A local singer is gearing up for a UK summer festival tour, kicking it all off at Ipswich Music Day.

Tori McKew, from Ipswich, will be performing around the UK this Summer, after working on a song that featured in the top 10 of the UK commercial club charts, and has almost 40,000 streams on Spotify.

The song 'Destiny' allowed the 22-year-old to work with Pete Hammond, a former producer who has worked with Kylie Minogue, and the band Amsterdam Rock Exchange, who feature John 'Rhino' Edwards and Richie Malone, formerly of Status Quo.

Torig grew up listening to Black Sabbath, David Bowie and Eminem, and also listens to Yungblud, Lizzo and Harry Styles - Credit: Tori McKew management

Tori said: "It was an amazing feeling seeing something I had done reach top 10.

"It was so cool to be able to say I have worked with these people."

Tori has previously performed in local pubs and bars, including the Smokehouse, and will start her UK festival tour in Ipswich on July 3, performing on the Bowl Stage at Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park, before heading to Wales.

She likes listening to a range of artists such as Lady Gaga, P!nk, Yungblud and Harry Styles.

Tori McKew has worked with Status Quo figures in her last song, which reached top 10 of UK club charts - Credit: Tori McKew management

She said: "I have been doing music for as long as I can remember.

"It always interested me as a child and I would sing all day long and annoy everyone around me at school.

"I really got into music in high school when I got into my first band and started doing shows and that’s when I knew it was something I wanted to do as a career."

Tori is releasing her second single at the end of July, called 'Rain', a song about the after-effects of coming to the realisation someone was not as perfect as you thought they were.

Tori McKew will be releasing her second single 'Rain' at the end of July, and hopes to make it as a musician. - Credit: Tori McKew management

She said: "My amazing mentor Simon, who I owe everything to, has really taken me under his wing and is guiding me with his incredible musical knowledge."

Tori's mentor Simon Napier-Bell has previously managed George Michael in Wham!, Jimmy Page in The Yardbrids, and Boney M.

He said: "Tori is an amazing talent. She seems to have listened to, loved and digested every great female pop singer there ever was.

Simon Napier-Bell (left) is mentoring Tori McKew (right) having previously worked with Jimmy Page and George Michael. - Credit: Yotin Chaijanla

"There are echoes of all of them in her singing, yet the end result is completely unique.

"The freshest new voice I have heard in years."