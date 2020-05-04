Ipswich sisters take on marathon in memory of veteran father who tragically took his own life

Molly, Emily and Isabelle Reynolds lost their dad, Sergeant Antony Reynolds, in July 2018. Picture: FAMILY Archant

Three sisters from Ipswich are to complete a marathon challenge throughout their father’s birthday month for the charity which supported them after his suicide.

Molly, Emily and Isabelle Reynolds at a a Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph. Picture: FAMILY Molly, Emily and Isabelle Reynolds at a a Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph. Picture: FAMILY

Sergeant Antony Reynolds took his own life in July 2018 after serving several tours in Afghanistan as an aircraft technician.

His three daughters Molly, Emily and Isabelle and their mother, Sarah Ross, have been supported through the toughest time of their lives by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved armed forces children.

In a message on their fundraising page, the trio said: “You all know how much Scotty’s means to us.

“They do so much to help us all the time.

“We ran the May marathon last year because May is our dad’s birthday and we were so proud of him when he ran the Manchester marathon so it seemed like a good way to raise money and remember him in a way that is special to us.

“We had so much fun last year we’ve decided to do it again this year and we hope you’ll all be able to help us help Scotty’s.”

The sisters, aged 16, nine and seven, will be running and walking the distance of 26.2-miles throughout the month of May to mark their father’s birthday and to give back to the charity which has a special place in their hearts.

Since joining, they have attended a Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph, been on a respite break to Center Parcs and had the opportunity to meet other children from Scotty’s who have been through similar situations.

The two elder sisters, Molly and Emily, now sit on the members’ council, where they help to develop new ideas and initiatives for the children.

Mum Sarah said the trio’s faces light up when they see anything from the charity and added: “I can’t explain how much of a difference the charity has made.

“They’ve made so many new friends through the experiences provided by Scotty’s and I’m so grateful to them for turning something so horrible in their lives into something so positive.

“Scotty’s has done so much for the girls that they just wanted to give something back. ”

The Reynolds sisters have raised £404.57 already and have competed 8.92-miles out of the total 26.2.

To donate, visit their May Marathon page.

