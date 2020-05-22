Ipswich skateparks, public toilets and allotments open after coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 social distancing guidelines have been put up in the skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich skatepark and public toilets in parks have been re-opened following coronavirus lockdown, the council has said.

Public toilets in Chrustchurch Park have opened again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Public toilets in Chrustchurch Park have opened again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In its weekly Friday announcement, Ipswich Borough Council confirmed that the skatepark has been opened up, with new signs from Skateboard England and Skateboard GB containing social distancing reminders.

Elsewhere, five of the council’s public toilets will have some opening, limited to between 10am and 4pm initially. These are:

• Majors Corner

• Christchurch Park

• Holywells Park

• Lawn Cemetery

• Millennium Cemetery

The disabled loos will be open at those sites on a strict one person in, one person out system. The council confirmed there would be sanitising for cubicles after each use.

A council spokesman said: “These are considered to be those which are used more frequently, where there are hand-washing basins, where we believe at this point in time there is a demand and where can supply resource to regularly sanitise them.

“As the cemetery toilets are much less frequently used – these will receive regular, scheduled visits, to be sanitised over the course of each day – rather than having a continuous cleaning presence.

“The need for cleaners to be on site at the first three locations will be kept under review and if this initial trial proceeds well, we will over the coming weeks, where we are able to safely do so, start to open other public toilets where there are hand washing basins. We urge people to follow social distancing guidelines if there is a queue.”

Applications for council allotments have also opened again, as people are being encouraged to apply for them.

In total, the council owns 2,100 plots over 16 sites. It costs around 88p per week for a standard plot.

A spokesman added: “We are now actively encouraging residents to sign up for an allotment which is easily done by emailing allotments@ipswich.gov.uk, following which the relevant fieldsSecretary for the allotment site will be in touch to agree a mutually convenient time to meet in accordance with social distancing guidance to undertake a safe, hygienic handover of the plot maintaining a two-metre distance at all times.”

