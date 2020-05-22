E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich skateparks, public toilets and allotments open after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:19 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 22 May 2020

Covid-19 social distancing guidelines have been put up in the skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid-19 social distancing guidelines have been put up in the skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich skatepark and public toilets in parks have been re-opened following coronavirus lockdown, the council has said.

Public toilets in Chrustchurch Park have opened again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPublic toilets in Chrustchurch Park have opened again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In its weekly Friday announcement, Ipswich Borough Council confirmed that the skatepark has been opened up, with new signs from Skateboard England and Skateboard GB containing social distancing reminders.

MORE: Sign up to the daily newsletter for latest coronavirus updates

Elsewhere, five of the council’s public toilets will have some opening, limited to between 10am and 4pm initially. These are:

• Majors Corner

• Christchurch Park

• Holywells Park

• Lawn Cemetery

• Millennium Cemetery

The disabled loos will be open at those sites on a strict one person in, one person out system. The council confirmed there would be sanitising for cubicles after each use.

A council spokesman said: “These are considered to be those which are used more frequently, where there are hand-washing basins, where we believe at this point in time there is a demand and where can supply resource to regularly sanitise them.

“As the cemetery toilets are much less frequently used – these will receive regular, scheduled visits, to be sanitised over the course of each day – rather than having a continuous cleaning presence.

“The need for cleaners to be on site at the first three locations will be kept under review and if this initial trial proceeds well, we will over the coming weeks, where we are able to safely do so, start to open other public toilets where there are hand washing basins. We urge people to follow social distancing guidelines if there is a queue.”

Applications for council allotments have also opened again, as people are being encouraged to apply for them.

In total, the council owns 2,100 plots over 16 sites. It costs around 88p per week for a standard plot.

MORE: Town centre re-opening plans to be unveiled by end of May

A spokesman added: “We are now actively encouraging residents to sign up for an allotment which is easily done by emailing allotments@ipswich.gov.uk, following which the relevant fieldsSecretary for the allotment site will be in touch to agree a mutually convenient time to meet in accordance with social distancing guidance to undertake a safe, hygienic handover of the plot maintaining a two-metre distance at all times.”

To stay up to date with coronavirus updates locally, follow the Facebook page here or bookmark the EADT topic page here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town announce signing of young winger Crane

Ross Crane will join Ipswich Town in July. Picture: NEIL DADY

What risk assessment questions are schools asking ahead of June 1 opening?

Close working prior to coronavirus won't be in place when schools return from lockdown from June 1. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Ipswich skateparks, public toilets and allotments open after coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 social distancing guidelines have been put up in the skate park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk estate is UK’s most Googled celebrity home

Ed Sheeran's Framlingham estate in Suffolk is the most Googled celebrity home in the UK. Pictures: Zakary Walters
Drive 24