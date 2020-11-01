How Sharon lost three and a half stone - and found a new career

Sharon Deaves, from Ipswich, loses 3.5 stone and becomes Slimming World consultant after being made redundant.

An Ipswich woman who struggled with her weight since childhood is launching her own weightloss group after dropping three dress sizes and being made redundant from her job of 26 years.

Before joining Slimming World, Sharon weighed 14 stone and was struggling to breathe when out cycling.

Sharon Deaves, 49, decided to make a lifestyle change back in 2016 when she noticed she was struggling to breathe while out cycling.

The qualified aerobics instructor, who described herself as being an outdoors person and is very active, said she thought her exercise would outdo her bad eating habits.

But, after piling on the pounds to reach 14 stone and finding exercising increasingly difficult, she decided to make a change and joined Slimming World.

Within 10 months she had lost three and a half stone, falling in love with her new outlook on eating.

Sharon Deaves, from Ipswich, is starting a new career as a Slimming World consultant after being made redundant.

“Ever since I was a child I was overweight as I love to eat food,” she said. “But Slimming World isn’t a diet, it’s a lifestyle change and you don’t have to cut anything out.”

Now, after keeping the weight off for the last three years and dropping from a size 16 to a size 10, she is about to embark on an exciting new career.

Mrs Deaves is launching her own Slimming World group after she was made redundant from Axa Insurance in Ipswich, where she worked for more than 26 years.

Sharon Deaves, from Ipswich, is launching her own Slimming World group after losing more than 3.5 stone in 10 months using the plan.

She will be relaunching the Trimley St Martin group on Monday, teaching other men and women how to lose weight healthily – and more importantly how to keep it off.

She said: “I am so much more confident now I have lost the weight. I always appeared happy beforehand, but inside I wasn’t. I am also much fitter and I have cycled three Coast To Coast rides, with more challenges on the cards.

“I know how it feels to be overweight, so it is exciting to be able to help other people on their journey.”

Mrs Deaves was encouraged to take on the new role by her consultant at Landseer Road after finding out she would be made redundant last year.

Sharon Deaves, from Ipswich, is launching her own Slimming World group after losing more than 3.5 stone in 10 months using the plan.

“At first I thought what am I going to do,” she said. “But I am a very big people person so it’s exciting, albeit a bit nerve wracking.”

Mrs Deaves is launching the group tomorrow night, but will be forced to move the first month online under the new lockdown rules.

She said it is a difficult time to be launching the new group, but will be there for her members through it all.

To sign up to the group visit the Slimming World website.