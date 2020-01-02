Ipswich slimming consultants get chatty with TV's Alan Carr

Ipswich weight loss consultants Sarah Pearsons, left, and Alison Gardiner met comedian Alan Carr at the Slimming World Awards. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD Archant

Two weight loss consultants from Ipswich got chatty with TV's Alan Carr at Slimming World's annual awards ceremony.

The popular comedian and television presenter, who hosts Alan Carr: Chatty Man on Channel 4, co-hosted the national Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chairwoman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Alison Gardiner, who runs a Slimming World group at Copleston High School every Monday and Copleston Sixth Form Centre every Thursday, met the funnyman along with Sarah Pearsons - who runs a group at St Michael and All Angels Church, Martlesham Heath, every Tuesday.

Ms Gardiner said after the event at Birmingham's International Convention Centre in December: "I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent Ipswich at the Slimming World Awards.

"Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people's lives too."

To find out more about the groups, call Ms Gardiner on 07950 793773 or Ms Pearsons on 07825 222076.