Covid fear forces social club to temporarily close its doors in Ipswich

Ipswich Social Club has had to shut its doors after someone associated with the club came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Social Club in Silent Street has been forced to close after someone associated with it came in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club – previously the Ipswich Labour Club – closed on October 13, and a message on its Facebook page says it is following government guidance and will be closed until it is safe to reopen. One person had come in contact with the disease, outside the club itself, but this had forced its closure.

The statement says: “This action is just a precaution and we are only taking this action as safety for all is our priority. We hope you understand this decision was not made lightly and we understand this may cause you some concern. But when we feel safe to do so, we will re -open.”

MORE: Ipswich Social Club celebrates its centenary

You may also want to watch:

In a message to members, it says: “All relevant organisations are aware of a positive Covid test within the club and we are following their guidance dealing with matter. Track and trace will only notify or be in contact if they feel you are at any risk.

“We will keep you updated with any action or information that may be required.”

Ipswich Social Club owns the Silent Street premises and is also landlord to Ipswich Labour Party which has its offices at the site. However these offices are totally separate from the club with a separate entrance and there is no mixing between party workers and volunteers and club members. Most of the party’s work has been done by members from home over the last six months.

The club was closed for more than four months during the lockdown and during this time created more outdoor space for its members to use which was particularly popular during the summer – it was possible to put on socially-distanced live music.

There has also been work inside to ensure it is possible to observe social distancing rules. The venue is now expected to get the all-clear to reopen within a few days allowing it to resume normal operations.

Pubs, clubs and other hospitality premises operate under strict Covid-19 rules – if there is a case, even a single positive test on anyone linked to them, they have to close and take strict precautions to ensure they have a deep clean and make sure they are Covid-free before they can reopen. In Ipswich there have been few incidents but elsewhere in Britain there have been more problems.