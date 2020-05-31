E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Return of Ipswich social housing allocation system welcomed

PUBLISHED: 12:07 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 31 May 2020

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere welcomes the return of the authoritys social housing allocation system

The coronavirus emergency has put a strain on everyone – residents and businesses alike. Many families have bravely faced personal tragedies, misfortunes and dealt with the difficulties of having to self-isolate and not see their loved ones.

But the pandemic has put into particular focus the plight of Ipswich residents who do not enjoy the “luxury” of a permanent home or one that is adequate for their needs.

Last week, I explained the work the council was undertaking to support homeless people and rough sleepers through the crisis.

This week I want to look at families who, for many reasons, desperately need to move to a new house.

This can often be because they are in overcrowded accommodation with not enough room for the children. You can only imagine how much more difficult that will have been to deal with under lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

For three months, these families have had no chance of a move to more suitable housing as lockdown restrictions meant the council’s social housing allocation system had to be suspended.

So, I’m really pleased that the council is now able to restart allocations through the Gateway to Home Choice scheme on June 4, when people will be able to apply online at www.gatewaytohomechoice.org.uk

Available council and housing association homes will be advertised again from this week, and people will be able to bid on them as before during “normal” times.

Viewings (under safety guidelines) and allocations will start taking place a week later.

Previous users of the system will be contacted, where we have an email address, to advise them of the restart. As usual, our housing team will be on hand to help applicants through the process.

Although many properties have become vacant since March, there is a backlog on making them available for occupation as lockdown restrictions meant, for a large period, we weren’t able to undertake the necessary repairs and improvements. Even now, we can’t do this at our previous rate due to the fovernment’s Covid-safe Workplace guidelines.

We will be working hard to make more properties available over the coming weeks so more Ipswich families can enjoy the benefits of a safe, suitably sized house that many of us take for granted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

More stalls heading back to Ipswich Market next week as lockdown eases

A few stalls returned to Ipswich Market at the start of May. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 steps for safer shopping as more stores reopen in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return of Ipswich social housing allocation system welcomed

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Reality of racism can’t be ignored - we face it in the UK’

Glen Chisholm says racism remains a problem all over the world. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Coronavirus: Some ‘extremely vulnerable’ people to be allowed outside for first time since lockdown

The government has changed its guidance for people on the social shielding list. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24