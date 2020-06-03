Ipswich Society raises fears for future of town centre after lockdown

John Norman, Chairman of The Ipswich Society. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Members of the Ipswich Society are looking ahead to the post-lockdown era for the town with anxiety – and a real concern that changes could be accelerated and pushed through quicker than would be ideal.

But society chairman John Norman said there would be a continuing need for the town to proved social spaces for people to meet each other – even if society does change dramatically after the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “I can’t really speak for the entire membership, but so far as the executive is concerned it is certainly fair to say that there is considerable concern about the future of the town – and what underlines that is the level of uncertainty about how people will react when lockdown is eased.

“We have seen people are not going to independent shops so much and instead just making one trip a week to their large supermarket. In there early days there was confusion about what could or could not open. One independent bakery near where I live closed while the other has remained open throughout and has had queues outside.

“And we know that people are getting used to buying things online and having them delivered. Will they go back to the town centre when the shops reopen?”

Mr Norman said there had been a zoom meeting of the Society’s executive at the start of June – and these concerns were shared by everyone taking part.

“There is a need for people to get together socially – before this all happened I would go for an early swim at David Lloyd most days. I’d meet up with a group of us afterwards and we’d have an intelligent chat over a coffee. I really miss that social interaction. We need that as human beings.”

But he feared the true impact of the lockdown might take a year or more to work through: “I think some businesses will try to reopen after holding back their lenders in the hope they can win back customers – but will find that they cannot get back to where they were.

“Leisure businesses are going to face a really difficult situation. People have got used to eating and drinking at home. Will they want to start going out again, especially if pubs and restaurants have to introduce social distancing so they are very different to how they have been in the past?

“On the face of it, it looks like things will change – but to be honest we don’t know exactly what will happen.”

We are holding an Open House Forum to discuss the future of the town centre on Tuesday lunchtime. To take part follow the link here.