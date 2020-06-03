E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Society raises fears for future of town centre after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 June 2020

John Norman, Chairman of The Ipswich Society. Picture: SU ANDERSON

John Norman, Chairman of The Ipswich Society. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Members of the Ipswich Society are looking ahead to the post-lockdown era for the town with anxiety – and a real concern that changes could be accelerated and pushed through quicker than would be ideal.

But society chairman John Norman said there would be a continuing need for the town to proved social spaces for people to meet each other – even if society does change dramatically after the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “I can’t really speak for the entire membership, but so far as the executive is concerned it is certainly fair to say that there is considerable concern about the future of the town – and what underlines that is the level of uncertainty about how people will react when lockdown is eased.

“We have seen people are not going to independent shops so much and instead just making one trip a week to their large supermarket. In there early days there was confusion about what could or could not open. One independent bakery near where I live closed while the other has remained open throughout and has had queues outside.

“And we know that people are getting used to buying things online and having them delivered. Will they go back to the town centre when the shops reopen?”

Mr Norman said there had been a zoom meeting of the Society’s executive at the start of June – and these concerns were shared by everyone taking part.

You may also want to watch:

“There is a need for people to get together socially – before this all happened I would go for an early swim at David Lloyd most days. I’d meet up with a group of us afterwards and we’d have an intelligent chat over a coffee. I really miss that social interaction. We need that as human beings.”

More on the coronavirus crisis

But he feared the true impact of the lockdown might take a year or more to work through: “I think some businesses will try to reopen after holding back their lenders in the hope they can win back customers – but will find that they cannot get back to where they were.

“Leisure businesses are going to face a really difficult situation. People have got used to eating and drinking at home. Will they want to start going out again, especially if pubs and restaurants have to introduce social distancing so they are very different to how they have been in the past?

“On the face of it, it looks like things will change – but to be honest we don’t know exactly what will happen.”

We are holding an Open House Forum to discuss the future of the town centre on Tuesday lunchtime. To take part follow the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jailed teen cultivated cannabis farm to work off illegal migrant debt

Klodian Nikoci was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Expect further rain today as June gets off to damp start

East Anglia's driest May on record has given way to showers so far in June PICTURE: Sarach Lucy Brown

Ipswich Society raises fears for future of town centre after lockdown

John Norman, Chairman of The Ipswich Society. Picture: SU ANDERSON

How can we trust politicians to decide on our lives when they behave like this?

MPs queue in Westminster Hall to vote on banning electronic voting in the House of Commons: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

‘It’s lovely to talk to him’ - Town fan John, 73, on his weekly lockdown chats with star Vincent-Young

Ipswich Town star Kane Vincent-Young has been calling season ticket holder John Hassey, inset, every week during lockdown
Drive 24