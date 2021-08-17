Mum of Ipswich soldier says son's Afghanistan service has been 'undone'

Video

Published: 12:21 PM August 17, 2021

Aaron McClure was 19 when he died in Afghanistan in August 2007 - Credit: Gregg Brown

The mother of an Ipswich soldier who died while serving in Afghanistan feels her son's efforts have been "undone" after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Lorraine McClure's son Aaron was 19 when he and two other privates from the British Army’s 1st Battalion were killed in a 'friendly fire' American bombing in Helmand Province on August 23, 2007.

Pte McClure has a street named after him in Ipswich in honour of his service.

Miss McClure expressed her sadness after the Taliban, a hardline Islamist group, rapidly took control of the majority of Afghanistan after Western nations signalled their intentions to pull out of the country.

Fears have been raised that the Taliban will bring in a brutal regime, with women losing many of the rights they have enjoyed over the past two decades since Western troops took over the country in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Lorraine McClure, mother of Aaron McClure, with road sign honouring her son - Credit: Su Anderson

Miss McClure said she was not surprised that the group had claimed major cities - including the capital, Kabul - but was shocked at the speed of the takeover.

She said: "I feel quite devastated, sad and angry. It all happened virtually overnight - it's quite shocking how quick it happened.

"Most of us over here cannot understand what the people in Afghanistan are going through. They had a smidgen of normality for so many years.

"It will be 14 years on Monday since Aaron died. All of them out there did a fantastic job and what has happened now has undone everything. It's heartbreaking to hear about."

Miss McClure said she was in favour of Western countries withdrawing from Afghanistan - but believes the Afghan army was not prepared enough for such a sudden move.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the UK's allies to prevent Afghanistan becoming a 'breeding ground for terror' - Credit: PA

She added: "I think it was too early. I don't think the country was stable enough for a complete pullout.

"They could have done it in a different manner. When you look at it, it shouldn't happen all at once."

The UK has sent 600 troops - including Paras from 16 Air Assault Brigade - to assist in an operation to extract British nationals and and selected Afghans from the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the UK's allies to work together to do "whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into a breeding ground for terror".