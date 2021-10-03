Gallery
'Fantastic' Sound City is what Ipswich needs
Music fans are hoping the "fantastic" weekend festival Sound City Ipswich will be part of a revived music scene to draw people to the town.
The festival, which took place at venues across the town centre including the newly refurbished St Matthew's Baths Hall and the Corn Exchange, drew strong crowds to the town this weekend.
And despite torrential downpours and the Cornhill stage being cancelled late on Saturday, fans thought the festival marked a turning point for Ipswich's music scene - and even brought a boost to the high street.
Festival-goer Lisa Correll said: "It's fantastic. This is what Ipswich needs. It's always been a little bit behind on the music scene.
"I lived in Ipswich all my life, it's amazing to finally see this. Absolutely fantastic.
"We love Sound City."
Her friend, Elaine McEwan, agreed: "It brings a lot of money into the town and high street with the people coming into the town.
"It's a really good chance to see some up and coming bands. You've got the big venues and smaller, intimate venues and it's a real mixture for people to see their favourite bands."
Ipswich student Ann Pongprom said: "The weather sucks but I'm going because I love to see incredible bands.
"This will bring people to the town and help local businesses. It's exciting to see this."
Mandy Renton, from Ipswich, who convinced friend Andy Ray, to travel from Brighton for the festival, said: "I'm really hoping the Baths stays a venue and there is more at the church.
"The bands are all out there but they need a venue."
Meanwhile Will Stock said: "Ipswich needs as much as this as it can get.
This is my first proper live gig in two years.
"Weather is against us but the bands I saw at the Cornhill were good, I'm impressed."
Ryan Whitney, from near Saxmundham, said he always enjoyed going to the Smokehouse to see bands before the pandemic, and added: "There's obviously a craving for good music in Ipswich."
He said the new venues had increased capacity for some bands wanting to perform locally, without having to travel up the A140.
He added: "There has always been the Smokehouse but it's only 80+ capacity so it's good to come to Ipswich instead of heading to Norwich."
Manningtree's Clive Bond said: "I spend a lot of time in Ipswich and Colchester for gigs.
"It's good to see bands you wouldn't normally see."
One of the acts at the Corn Exchange, Falle Nioke, "really liked" seeing Ipswich for the first time.
He said: "The people are really good. It's been raining and I had a walk around and it's a nice area."