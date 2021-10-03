'Fantastic' Sound City is what Ipswich needs

Gallery

Published: 1:04 PM October 3, 2021

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. And friends Lisa Correll and Elaine McEwan. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Music fans are hoping the "fantastic" weekend festival Sound City Ipswich will be part of a revived music scene to draw people to the town.

The festival, which took place at venues across the town centre including the newly refurbished St Matthew's Baths Hall and the Corn Exchange, drew strong crowds to the town this weekend.

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And despite torrential downpours and the Cornhill stage being cancelled late on Saturday, fans thought the festival marked a turning point for Ipswich's music scene - and even brought a boost to the high street.

"We love Sound City", Elaine McEwan and Lisa Correll say at the Corn Exchange - Credit: Archant

Festival-goer Lisa Correll said: "It's fantastic. This is what Ipswich needs. It's always been a little bit behind on the music scene.

"I lived in Ipswich all my life, it's amazing to finally see this. Absolutely fantastic.

"We love Sound City."

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Her friend, Elaine McEwan, agreed: "It brings a lot of money into the town and high street with the people coming into the town.

"It's a really good chance to see some up and coming bands. You've got the big venues and smaller, intimate venues and it's a real mixture for people to see their favourite bands."

Ann Pongprom at the Corn Exchange for Sound City Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich student Ann Pongprom said: "The weather sucks but I'm going because I love to see incredible bands.

"This will bring people to the town and help local businesses. It's exciting to see this."

Mandy Renton, from Ipswich, and Andy Ray, from Brighton - Credit: Archant

Mandy Renton, from Ipswich, who convinced friend Andy Ray, to travel from Brighton for the festival, said: "I'm really hoping the Baths stays a venue and there is more at the church.

"The bands are all out there but they need a venue."

Meanwhile Will Stock said: "Ipswich needs as much as this as it can get.

This is my first proper live gig in two years.

"Weather is against us but the bands I saw at the Cornhill were good, I'm impressed."

Ryan Whitney was also out enjoying Sound City Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ryan Whitney, from near Saxmundham, said he always enjoyed going to the Smokehouse to see bands before the pandemic, and added: "There's obviously a craving for good music in Ipswich."

He said the new venues had increased capacity for some bands wanting to perform locally, without having to travel up the A140.

He added: "There has always been the Smokehouse but it's only 80+ capacity so it's good to come to Ipswich instead of heading to Norwich."

Clive Bond at Sound City Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Manningtree's Clive Bond said: "I spend a lot of time in Ipswich and Colchester for gigs.

"It's good to see bands you wouldn't normally see."

Falle Nioke, in the middle, one of the Corn Exchange acts at Sound City Ipswich with his team - Credit: Archant

One of the acts at the Corn Exchange, Falle Nioke, "really liked" seeing Ipswich for the first time.

He said: "The people are really good. It's been raining and I had a walk around and it's a nice area."

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY



