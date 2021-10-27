News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
High winds close Ipswich festival event temporarily

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:07 PM October 27, 2021   
Windy weather has closed a SPILL Festival of Performance event

Windy weather has closed a SPILL Festival of Performance event - Credit: Supplied

High winds have temporarily closed an event on the first day of an Ipswich festival.

The Albesila Luminarium coloured tunnels at SPILL Festival of Performance have been temporarily shut on the Waterfront outside Cult Cafe on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “About two hours after opening, the weather turned and the decision was taken to close Albesilum Luminarium temporarily, as a safety measure until high winds calmed down. Safety planning like this is paramount. 

Albesila Luminarium will take families on an adventure through a collection of coloured tunnels

Albesila Luminarium takes families on an adventure through a collection of coloured tunnels as part of the Spill Festival in Ipswich from October 27-31 - Credit: Alan Parkinson

"It’s always a risk with unusual live art that something as typical as British weather might disrupt play occasionally.

"We are expecting to reopen tomorrow when the weather is predicted to be kinder, possibly sooner if we can."

Today marks the first day of the five day festival which features artworks and artists from around the world along with talks and performances.

On Thursday, the curator's behind Here's to Tomorrow will set off in their spaceship bus, as part of the event's programme.

If you missed your pre-booked visits today you will have chance to rebook either through the box office on 01473 210169 or by visiting Ipswich Town Hall between 10 am and 8.30pm, closing at 6 pm on Sunday.

The SPILL Festival of Performance added: "If they can’t rebook for another day, we will issue a refund.”

