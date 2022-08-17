Ipswich sport fanatic hoping to compete for country at Special Olympics
- Credit: Dee Allinson-Gibson
A multi-talented athlete is setting his sights on taking part in the Special Olympics.
John Cartey, from Ipswich, has won fourteen medals in total, for his running, tennis, football, and other sports, and is hoping to represent Great Britain at the competition, which has been running since 1968.
John has learning disabilities and mental health problems, and is currently receiving support from United Response at his home through an independent supported living scheme.
Dee Allinson-Gibson, lead senior support worker at United Response, said: "John and I were having a conversation one day, and we were talking about sports because the Olympics was on TV, and I mentioned that it was a bit boring.
"John said he enjoyed it however, and that he mentioned he used to win a lot of races when he was a child at school.
"His sister Jackie told me that he also kept coming home with little cups, medals and certificates."
After looking around for a club for John to join, they came across the Orwell Panthers, an athletics club for disabled people, who are also part of Special Olympics.
He is also part of the Wots Up Club where he plays tennis. The team often goes off on weekends to compete with John likely to go to the National finals.
Dee continued: "Give him anything to do with sport, he has a natural talent for it. Put him in a swimming pool, he will swim lengths.
"Put him with a bat or racket, he will hit the ball, and on tracks, he will sprint. It is really amazing to see."
John said: "I do all this to keep fit and I really enjoy it. I have lots of fun doing it and it keeps me healthy.
"I also enjoy watching football, tennis and the Olympics on TV."
John is a big Ipswich Town fan, having been born and brought up in the Suffolk town, and is hoping to go and represent Great Britain at the Special Olympics.
He hopes to add to his collection of medals, which currently stands at 14 across a variety of sports.