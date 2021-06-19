Do you remember having a pint at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM June 19, 2021

Drinkers having a good time at the Sporting Farmer pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Punters enjoyed drinks at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub over the decades it was open - are you in any of these pictures from 1974?

Dancers enjoy the tunes being played by a live band - Credit: Archant

The Princes Street pub, a favourite with Ipswich Town supporters, originally opened in December 1962, close to the old cattle market site near the junction with Portman Road.

The pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey before it closed in 2016 - Credit: Archant

The venue's licence had been transferred from the nearby Three Swans pub after it closed the day before.

The pub was demolished to make way for a car park extension - Credit: Archant

A modernisation of the pub was carried out in 1990 and the pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey - but it closed in 2016.

Pictures from 1974 show punters enjoying themselves - Credit: Archant

The building was demolished in 2018 as Ipswich Borough Council expanded the Portman Road car park.

The pub was known for its live music and proximity to Portman Road - Credit: Archant

Archive pictures show pub-goers enjoying pints, smoking and dancing to music being played by one of the many bands to visit the venue over the years.

