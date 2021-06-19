Gallery
Do you remember having a pint at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub?
- Credit: Archant
Punters enjoyed drinks at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub over the decades it was open - are you in any of these pictures from 1974?
The Princes Street pub, a favourite with Ipswich Town supporters, originally opened in December 1962, close to the old cattle market site near the junction with Portman Road.
The venue's licence had been transferred from the nearby Three Swans pub after it closed the day before.
A modernisation of the pub was carried out in 1990 and the pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey - but it closed in 2016.
The building was demolished in 2018 as Ipswich Borough Council expanded the Portman Road car park.
You may also want to watch:
Archive pictures show pub-goers enjoying pints, smoking and dancing to music being played by one of the many bands to visit the venue over the years.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
- 2 Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo
- 3 Citroën driver taken to hospital after car comes off road
- 4 Former cop who suffered from PTSD prepares to take on 24-hour marathon
- 5 Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: Drug courier and teenage burglar put behind bars
- 7 England fans disappointed at goalless draw against Scotland
- 8 Car rental business set to bring jobs boost
- 9 Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty
- 10 Did you see Status Quo at this Ipswich pub?