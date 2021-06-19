News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you remember having a pint at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub?

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 19, 2021   
Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Drinkers having a good time at the Sporting Farmer pub in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Punters enjoyed drinks at Ipswich's Sporting Farmer pub over the decades it was open - are you in any of these pictures from 1974?

Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Dancers enjoy the tunes being played by a live band - Credit: Archant

The Princes Street pub, a favourite with Ipswich Town supporters, originally opened in December 1962, close to the old cattle market site near the junction with Portman Road.

Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey before it closed in 2016 - Credit: Archant

The venue's licence had been transferred from the nearby Three Swans pub after it closed the day before.

Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was demolished to make way for a car park extension - Credit: Archant

A modernisation of the pub was carried out in 1990 and the pub was renamed the Drum and Monkey - but it closed in 2016.

Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Pictures from 1974 show punters enjoying themselves - Credit: Archant

The building was demolished in 2018 as Ipswich Borough Council expanded the Portman Road car park.

Sporting Farmer Pub, Ipswich, 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was known for its live music and proximity to Portman Road - Credit: Archant

Archive pictures show pub-goers enjoying pints, smoking and dancing to music being played by one of the many bands to visit the venue over the years.

