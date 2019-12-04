E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hanging from crossbars and VAR: Suffolk group put to gruelling referee test

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 December 2019

Members of the Ipswich County Library Sporting Memories group were put to their paces in a heated Football Association exam Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Members of the Ipswich County Library Sporting Memories group were put to their paces in a heated Football Association exam Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Members of a local Sporting Memories group were put to the test in a heated head-to-head refereeing exam by two former Suffolk FA officials.

The Ipswich County Library group, who meet every Tuesday, were challenged by former referees Martin Stiff and David Cook, in the 50-question test - which included some quirky additions by Mr Stiff.

Questions in the test ranged from simple penalty decisions to the bizarre notion of what happens if a goalkeeper saves a shot while hanging from the crossbar.

Clearly arriving with their thinking caps on, all of the more than 15 involved scored at least 75% in the test - including a current Suffolk FA referee left baffled by some of Mr Stiff's funny questions.

Mr Stiff, 75, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"After working as a referee for 40 years, I feel there is always something we can learn - and let me tell you, our normal Tuesday sessions include some heated debates after a questionable performance at Ipswich Town.

"It was amazing to see so many fantastic results in the test."

You may also want to watch:

The game has changed greatly since picking up his refereeing book in 1968, with the addition of VAR splitting heads.

Mr Stiff said: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted with it in honesty - and I'm sure the others here are too. Some of it is crazy.

"But a big change has to be the level of respect towards the referee."

Former class one referee Mr Cook, who gave a speech on his varied career before the exam, said footballers these days "could take a leaf" out of a rugby player's book.

He added: "My only wish is spectators, players and all involved in the game learn to respect their officials."

The weekly group, part of the national Sporting Memories CIC, aims to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of the older community by engaging people in stimulating conversation and reminiscence.

Previous guest speakers at groups in Suffolk include former Ipswich and England captain Terry Butcher and Ipswich Witches legend Chris Louis.

Mr Stiff added: "We would love to see more people getting involved in the group.

"It is a great opportunity to get outside, meet new people and discuss your favourite sports."

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleeping man had kitchen knife in pocket while drunk in charge of car

Oaie admitted having a knife and being in charge of a Vauxhall Signum in Beaconsfield Road on October 5 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Greater Anglia runs out of trains after two thirds of diesels are sent away

The new Stadler trains (left) are still being introduced but most of the existing trains like the Turbostars (right) have been sent to other parts of the rail network. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

WATCH: Lost pubs of Stowmarket – did you go to any of these in years gone by?

This drawing of the Blue Posts is one of the few depictions of the pub which once resided in Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL LANGRIDGE

Police release CCTV in search for serial mobile phone thief

Suffolk police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with phone thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Treasure hunter and farmer stunned as coin haul makes shy of £100,000

Builder and metal detectorist Don Crawley and an unnamed farmer are taking home a share of £90,000 following an Anglo-Saxon coin haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists