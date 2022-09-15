Sports club to adjust entrance as residents fear 'horrible crash'

The entrance to the car park has been a cause for concern for residents - Credit: Google Maps

Ipswich Sports Club has said it will be expanding the entrance to its site after neighbours voiced their concerns about road safety.

Located on the south eastern side of Tuddenham Road, the site has been the source of worry due to the entrance's close proximity to a humpback bridge.

Following a successful application to expand the club's car park from 46 parking spaces to 90, people have continued to voice their concerns.

A resident from the nearby St Margaret's ward said: "There's so much traffic coming through here. It's horrendous.

"People will come over the humpback bridge at high speeds - a lot of them ignore the 30mph speed limit - and are having to screech to a stop when a bus or car pulls out of the entrance.

"We're not against the Hockey Club at all, but we want to see everything be safe.

"At the moment, it's an accident waiting to happen."

The view from the humpback bridge yards before the entrance to the site - Credit: Google Maps

However, as a condition of the recent car park expansion application from the Sports Club, Ipswich Borough Council have advised the organisation to make some adjustments.

"We plan to extend our entrance," said Chris Grimwood, general manager of the club.

"This is more a Suffolk County Council Highways problem because they haven't put enough markings as you come over the bridge.

"The fact our entrance is there should really trigger something from them for adequate road markings."

Debbie Richards is the Conservative councillor for St Margaret's and Westgate.

She has been contacted by a number of residents from her ward who are concerned about the site.

"People are very worried there is going to be a horrible crash," she said.

"A lot of cars come in via that entrance and you sometimes end up with quite large queues.

"If cars come over the bridge speeding then they have to screech to a stop.

"Making the entrance wider will make it easier for cars and buses to come in without having to block the road."

Concerns and future plans will be discussed further next in a meeting between the Sports Club and a planning officer from Ipswich Borough Council.