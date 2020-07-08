Sports club to sell land for new homes on edge of Ipswich

Ipswich Sports Club is hoping to sell its artificial hockey pitch to provide new funds to upgrade facilities. Picture: SAVILLS Archant

Ipswich Sports Club has put some of its land up for sale for new houses in a bid to upgrade the facilities at its Henley Road site.

An architect's impression of the new town houses for Ipswich Sports Club. Picture: HOLLINS ARCHITECTS An architect's impression of the new town houses for Ipswich Sports Club. Picture: HOLLINS ARCHITECTS

Planning permission for 28 new homes on part of its land, which is currently an artificial hockey pitch, was granted by Ipswich council more than three years ago – in May 2017 – despite objections from some councillors who felt the designs were too modern and did not have enough garden space to be appropriate in that part of the town.

But it has only now put the land for the proposed new homes up for sale through estate agents Savills and it is hoping to conclude a deal next month.

Some of the money raised will also be used for a new all-weather hockey pitch and fencing in Tuddenham Road – a move that has been backed by Sport England. More will be used to upgrade its other facilities at Henley Road which are used by members from a wide area.

The site has full planning consent for the construction of 28 modern-styled homes – a mix of townhouses, semi-detached and terraced houses as well as a small block of flats. Five of the homes will be affordable units, four of which have been allocated for affordable rent and one of which for intermediate/shared ownership.

Whoever purchases the site will also have to provide car parking spaces for residents and visitors to the sports club as well as alterations to site access.

Chairwoman of Ipswich Sports Club, Vanessa Penn, said: “The club is in an expanding area of north Ipswich and is well placed to increase membership by improving and extending the range of facilities at Henley Road. This is an opportunity for a community amateur sports club to reinvest and reposition for the longer term.”

Tony Lockwood, from Savills Chelmsford, which is marketing the land on behalf of the sports club, said: “The site has been earmarked for a mix of housing to suit the needs of the local area. It is in a very desirable part of Ipswich and we anticipate good levels of interest from developer applicants.

“Since lockdown restrictions were eased there has been strong demand for sites in well-connected towns – such as Ipswich with the A12 and A14 corridors and rail links to London – that also benefit from access to lots of surrounding countryside and attractive coastline.”