Sports club land with plans for 'modern' homes still up for sale

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 November 2020

An architect's impression of the new town houses for Ipswich Sports Club. Picture: HOLLINS ARCHITECTS

Archant

Land at Ipswich Sports Club with plans for a new ‘modern’ 28-home estate is still up for sale, months after first being listed.

Ipswich Sports Club is hoping to sell its artificial hockey pitch to provide new funds to upgrade facilities.. Picture: SAVILLSIpswich Sports Club is hoping to sell its artificial hockey pitch to provide new funds to upgrade facilities.. Picture: SAVILLS

The former hockey pitch on the Henley Road site is currently for sale after planning permission was granted for the new homes in 2017.

Objections had been raised by councillors who said the designs were too modern and did not have enough garden space to be appropriate in that part of the town.

Estate Agents Savills had said in July that it was hoping to conclude a deal by August.

However the sale is still listed on their website.

An architect's impression of the new homes planned for Ipswich Sports Club, Picture: Hollins ArchitectsAn architect's impression of the new homes planned for Ipswich Sports Club, Picture: Hollins Architects

Some of the money raised by the sale will also be used for a new all-weather hockey pitch and fencing in Tuddenham Road – a move that has been backed by Sport England.

The site has full planning consent for 28 modern-styled homes – a mix of townhouses, semi-detached and terraced houses as well as a small block of flats.

Five of the homes will be affordable units, four of which have been allocated for affordable rent and one of which for intermediate/shared ownership.

Sports club land with plans for 'modern' homes still up for sale

