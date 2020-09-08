E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

School upset as historic sports dome condemned

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 September 2020

Year 6 pupils Kyra, Sadie, Logan and Charlie are disappointment they are unable to use the facility alongside Jo Dedicoat headteacher. The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Year 6 pupils Kyra, Sadie, Logan and Charlie are disappointment they are unable to use the facility alongside Jo Dedicoat headteacher. The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A unique sports dome, built more than 50 years ago in Ipswich, has been condemned despite being selected as a special interest structure.

Jo Dedicoat headteacher. The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJo Dedicoat headteacher. The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Dale Hall Primary School dome was the first of several built by architect Birkin Howard in 1967 at schools across Ipswich – however the building has now been declared unfit for use.

The dome is one of 54 proposed additions to the Ipswich Borough Council Local List which was drawn up in 2013 to recognise structures in the town with historic or architectural merit.

It is deemed to be “contributing to a distinctive architectural language of sport and recreation in Ipswich in the 20th Century” according to the council.

MORE: Which unusual Ipswich buildings are joining the list of special interest structures?

The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Joanne Dedicoat, headteacher at the Dale Hall Lane school, said: “Over the years, due to costs, the inside has deteriorated.

“The ceiling tiles are now falling down so it’s too dangerous for the children to be inside, but it means we now only have one hall to use and makes it difficult to run a lot of activities if they can’t go outside.

“It could be so beautiful and we’d love somebody to take it on and modernise as it’s so unique we want to be a big part of the community.

You may also want to watch:

“We can’t afford to have it knocked down so if someone else doesn’t it will just sit there wasting away.

“If it is of interest to the town then we’d love to keep it, we just don’t have the cash to do it ourselves.”

Originally a swimming pool, the dome was more recently used for sporting activities and measures 14.5m in diameter.

Carly Ardern attended Dale Hall as a young child in the 1980s and now teaches and runs the netball club there.

“It’s just always been there,” she said. “I have memories of when it was the swimming pool and it was all laid out with the pegs and curtains.

“We had bowls of disinfectant to put our feet in and I remember parents used to come down and help out too.

“It is very different and not your usual type of building so it’s really sad to see the state it is in now.

“Also, when the weather is bad we don’t have anywhere to run netball and other sports inside so we just have to cancel the clubs.

“We have always been a very competitive school and for the kids this is their outlet.”

MORE: Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager due to appear in court in connection with Kesgrave shooting

Police at the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, remains in critical condition after Kesgrave shooting

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can Ipswich town centre have a good Christmas if Covid-19 numbers rise?

Will the increase in the number of shoppers in Ipswich town centre continue if Covid numbers go up? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN